Swachhata drive at Manimajra schools

As part of Swachh Survekshan-2026, the Municipal Corporation (MC) organised an extensive cleanliness and environmental awareness campaign today at Government Model School, Pocket No. 6, and Government Model School, Pocket No. 10, Manimajra.

Advertisement

During the programme, officials of the MC sensitised teachers and students about the segregation of four types of waste and emphasised on the importance of proper garbage management at the source. They also created awareness about the harmful effects of single-use plastic and urged students to avoid it completely.

Advertisement

Students were educated on home composting techniques. Special focus was laid on the concept of triple R — reduce, reuse and recycle, encouraging children to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives.

Advertisement

Appealing to citizens to actively contribute towards making Chandigarh a No. 1 city in Swachh Rankings, officials urged everyone to report instances of littering by clicking photographs along with location details and sharing them with the Municipal Corporation for necessary challan action against violators.

Officials further informed that the MC would soon launch a strict enforcement drive against banned plastic carry bags in Manimajra. They reiterated that no leniency would be shown towards those flouting the law.

Advertisement

The programme witnessed participation from Principal Neelam Sood (GMS Pocket No. 6), Principal Tarun (GMS Pocket No. 10), Shivani Gupta, teaching staff and students.