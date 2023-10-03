Swachhata Hi Seva: Civic body staff under fire for burning trash near sarovar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 2

The Gharuan nagar panchayat today celebrated the Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan. The contractual workers of the civic body cleaned the surroundings of the sarovar and set the garbage on fire, which evoked anger and resentment among the local residents. Residents flayed the move and said the civic body officials have made a joke of the campaign by polluting the air.

When contacted, the executive officer disconnected the phone call saying, “Talk to me tomorrow”. The Ajj sarovar in the village, renovated at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore, is itself in need of a cleanliness campaign as wild growth has come up on the sidelines. The officials however chose to celebrate it in their own way.

“Swachhata Hi Seva Abhiyan is a novel concept but the officials have reduced it to mere a photo opportunity. What they do in actual is there for everybody to see,” said a local.

According to the locals, the 13-acre sarovar is said to have mythological significance, dating back to the Mahabharata. A day earlier, garbage, filth, construction waste, empty bottles, used syringes and cobwebs were found in the wards and corridors during a visit by the Mohali Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Ahuja.

Residents slam civic body over pollution

The contractual workers of the civic body officials cleaned the surroundings of the sarovar and set the garbage on fire which evoked anger and resentment among the local residents

Residents flayed the move and said the civic body officials have made a joke of the campaign by polluting the air

