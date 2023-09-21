Swachhata Pakhwada: Students learn about waste segregation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 20

With the goal of inculcating a sense of responsibility among youngsters towards the environment, the local Municipal Corporation today gave NSS volunteers and students from Government Girls College, Sector 11, an opportunity to learn about source segregation in the field.

Under the guidance of the Chandigarh Challengers, the students got a chance to learn about the “Swachhata ke Chaar Rang” and learn about ways to build a cleaner and greener future.

As part of the activity, the group was taken to a materials recovery facility (MRF) located in Industrial Area, Phase 1.

Dwelling on the initiative, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “Empowering the youth with experiential learning is essential in shaping a brighter future. The ‘Swachhata Pakhwada’ serves as a platform for them to understand and engage in sustainable practices, instilling a sense of responsibility towards our environment.”

#Environment