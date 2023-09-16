Swachhata Pakhwara starts with flash mob

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

Aiming to create a cleaner and healthier environment by engaging citizens in various cleanliness activities, the Municipal Corporation (MC) hosted ‘Jashan-e-Swachhata’, a flash mob, at the Sector 17 Plaza on the opening day of Swachhata Pakhwara, an awareness drive which will conclude on October 2.

Mayor Anup Gupta today launched the 15-day activity campaign.

Nearly 250 students from various colleges and schools participated in the flash mob led by Chandigarh Challenger’s team leader Rohit.

Briefing about the campaign, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said Swachhata Pakhwada was a significant step towards creating a cleaner and healthier environment. She encouraged citizens to work towards garbage-free India and invited all citizens to join hands and actively participate in the Pakhwara.

#Environment