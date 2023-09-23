Swachhata Pakhwara: Youth visit STP, C&D waste plant

Chandigarh, September 22
As part of the ‘Swachhata Pakhwara-Swachhata Hi Seva’ initiative, the MC today took city youth on a visit to a state-of-the-art 50 MLD sewage treatment plant and C&D waste processing plant.
The visit unfolded as an eye-opening experience for the young participants, who witnessed the intricacies and innovative methods implemented at the treatment plant. From understanding the process of treating sewage to witnessing the advanced technologies employed to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment, the students were enthralled throughout the educational excursion.
While sharing about the visits of the youth to the project sites, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, said education was not limited to textbooks and classrooms, it was vital for the youth to gain practical knowledge and witness the impact they could have on building a sustainable future.
