Swara wins squash meet

Chandigarh, July 31
Swara Trehan, a student of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, made the city proud by winning the Garware Squash Championship in Mumbai. In the girls’ U-11 final, Swara overpowered a tough challenge by Nandikasree Kalivanan of Tamil Nadu 11-9 6-11 11-8 11-8.
In semifinals, she recorded a comeback 17-15 2-11 9-11 11-3 11-8 win over Aadhya Grover. In qualifiers, she overpowered second seed Shanaya Roy, Heerat Kaushal and Nira Shingava. This was a three-star national-level event.
