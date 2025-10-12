DT
Swastik claims lead in chess championship

Swastik claims lead in chess championship

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:59 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
Swastik Singhal, Naren Gupta and Krishna Kundu led the open category by scoring three points each on the opening day of the 15th Chandigarh Chess Academy Open and Children Prize Money Chess Festival.

In the U-14 event, Lakshit Pusri, Amittej Kalia and Vivaan Mittal scored three points each, while in the U-10 category, Tavish Bansal led the pack with Jiaana Garg and Parikshit Rattan by scoring three points each.

A total of 225 players from North India are competing in the meet.

