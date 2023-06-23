Swaying signage signals impending threat to lives

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, June 22

Flailing signboards and dangling hoardings on Mohali roads are a living nightmare for road users, especially in windy and rainy conditions, but the civic authorities and traffic police continue to be in deep slumber.

Recent close shave On June 13, a cabbie had a close shave when strong winds knocked down a hoarding, which fell on his moving taxi on a slip road on Patiala road, Zirakpur

The brief storm accompanied by showers had brought down several hoardings and snapped power lines in many parts of Zirakpur and nearby areas

A signboard on the Sohana-Landran state highway at Lakhnaur village, a stone’s throw away from the District Administrative Complex, is on the verge of crashing down. The badly damaged signage serves no utility. It rather poses a threat to the lives of motorists. To top it all, metal sheets have come off of the main frame and hang precariously, posing a serious risk to passing vehicles.

Vikas Mahajan, a Sector 116 resident, says: “I commute to my office daily on this stretch and have an eerie feeling that it is going to crash someday.”

Rust on the supporting structure indicates it has not been repainted in years. The massive structure is rickety, threatening to crash anytime on passing motorists.

Thousands of pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles use this road and run the risk of being hit by the falling structure.

Acknowledging it as a safety hazard, a senior traffic official says the matter will be resolved soon.

A day ago, GMADA’s demolition squad had taken down several illegal hoardings and encroachments on the Airport Road.

Ironically, the civic issues in the district come under the domain of not one but three authorities — municipal corporation, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the state Public Works Department. For the layman as well as government officials, it is not easy to identify the authority responsible for upkeep of the civic infrastructure.

“The signboard near the furniture market falls on the state highway and is the property of Public Works Department,” said Gurjeet Singh, Executive Engineer, GMADA.

Residents say there is an urgent need to identify such unsafe structures along the roads and highways in Mohali and remove these before the monsoon season.