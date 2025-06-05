Sweeping change: HC Judges, lawyers lead by example on world environment day

On a cloudy morning that smelled of fresh earth and resolve, the lawyers of the Punjab and Haryana High Court gave a whole new meaning to “Bar and Bench” coming together — this time, with brooms and saplings in hand.

In a heartfelt celebration of World Environment Day, the newly formed collective Feed Goal — Group of Aware Lawyers for Environment and Enlightened Discussions — stepped onto the High Court premises at the break of dawn, determined to clean more than just clutter. Conceived barely two months ago by a group of conscientious lawyers, the initiative saw its first major event unfurl in an unusually inclusive and powerful manner.

Supported by the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and the Employees Association, the Feed Goal team led a massive cleanliness and plantation drive. From 5.30 am to 9 am, an inspiring human chain formed — a line that blurred hierarchy and titles. Safai karamcharis, peons, staff members, clerks, law students, professors, health workers, police personnel, and even young children worked shoulder to shoulder. With brooms, mops, dusters — and at times, bare hands — they cleared litter, uncovered hidden waste dumps, and transformed left-out corners of the court campus.

Their silent yet strong commitment to the word “aware” was evident not just in the effort, but in the unity. High Court Judges, too, joined the cause for a tree plantation drive, their presence adding gravitas to the morning's toil. Not only did they plant saplings with their own hands, but also issued immediate directions for the removal of garbage spotted during the activity.

Justice Deepak Sibal, Justice Anil Kshetarpal, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj, Justice Alok Jain and Justice Sudeepti Sharma participated in the event.

What followed was not a formal closing ceremony, but a simple, soul-warming breakfast — shared on the same benches by judges, lawyers, staffers, security personnel, and cleaning workers alike. There was no rank, just camaraderie. No divide, only shared purpose.

Feed Goal announced to carry forward the momentum by organising monthly drives — not just to keep the physical environment of the court clean, but to nurture a culture of mutual respect, shared responsibility, and affection. In the words of one participant: “We didn’t just clean the court today — we made it a home.”