Swiggy told to pay Rs 2,000 over short delivery of oranges to Panchkula resident

The delivery of a product in a quantity lesser than what was ordered amounts to deficiency in service. While observing this, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed Swiggy Ltd and Instamart to pay Rs 2,000 as compensation to Raja Vikrant Sharma, of Sector 11, Panchkula, for delivering oranges lesser in quantity than ordered.

The complainant, who is an advocate, said that he had placed an order on December 30, 2024, through Swiggy’s mobile application from its quick-commerce service Instamart, comprising Nestle Classic Milk Chocolate and 1 kg Nagpur oranges and paid a handling fee of Rs 28.61 claimed to ensure timely and damage-free delivery.

However, upon delivery, he found the orange packaging torn, the net weight to be only 824 gm instead of the promised 1 kg, and no physical bill was provided.

He immediately raised the issue with Swiggy Ltd but got no response.

He said that the order was a gift for his maternal aunt in Shimla, resulting in mental agony, missed travel schedule, health deterioration, added expenditure, and inconvenience.

The act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice on the part of Ops (Swiggy) .

On the other hand, Swiggy opposed the complaint and stated that the it operated as an electronic platform facilitating transactions between customers and independent third-party merchants/restaurants, who list and sell prepared food, beverages, and grocery items and so it has no role in such issues.

After hearing of the arguments, the commission said that the photograph depicting the torn packaging of the oranges, clearly indicating a net weight of 824 gm, thereby falling short of the promised 1 kg.

The commission said that the failure to act on the complainant's grievance resulted in mental agony and inconvenience, particularly as the items were intended to be a gift. The delivery of a product in a quantity lesser than what was ordered amounts to deficiency in service, for which the company is liable. In view of this, the OPs are directed to pay a lump sum amount of Rs 2,000 to the complainant as compensation for causing mental agony and harassment and litigation cost.