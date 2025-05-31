Swimming trials tomorrow
The Ad-Hoc Selection Committee (Swimming), Chandigarh, will organise selection trials to shortlist a local team for the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championships to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from October 22 to 26. The trials will be held on June 1 (10am) at the Sector 43 Sports Complex.
