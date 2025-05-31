DT
Home / Chandigarh / Swimming trials tomorrow

Swimming trials tomorrow

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:18 AM May 31, 2025 IST
The Ad-Hoc Selection Committee (Swimming), Chandigarh, will organise selection trials to shortlist a local team for the 78th Senior National Aquatic Championships to be held at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from October 22 to 26. The trials will be held on June 1 (10am) at the Sector 43 Sports Complex.

