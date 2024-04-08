Symposium on music as therapy at RBU

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 7

Rayat Bahra Dental College and Hospital collaborated with the Indian Music Therapy Association (IMTA) to organise a symposium on ‘Adjunct Therapies: Role of Music Therapy in Medical, Dental and Nursing Care’ to mark World Health Day. IMTA president Dr TV Sairam said research suggests music might actually be able to do this by altering brain activity.

