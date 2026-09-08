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Home / Chandigarh / T10 Cricket structure, official kit partnership unveiled

T10 Cricket structure, official kit partnership unveiled

Kiran More appointed League Commissioner

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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The T10 Cricket India Federation launched the Super T10 League by unveiling its structure, official kit partnership and six city-based franchises, in Mohali today.

Former India wicketkeeper and former chairman of the BCCI Selection Committee, Kiran More has been appointed League Commissioner of the Super T10 League. The Super T10 League has been conceived as a platform to give emerging and grassroots cricketers opportunities to compete alongside established players and demonstrate their ability in a professional T10 environment.

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As part of the launch, the organisers also announced six city-based franchises — Mumbai Extreme, Delhi Legends, Bihar Yodhas, Chennai Kings, Bengaluru Thunders and Uttar Pradesh Challengers. “India has never been short of cricketing talent. What has often been missing are enough structured platforms where that talent can be identified and given an opportunity to prove itself. The Super T10 League has been created with the objective of addressing that gap. As League Commissioner, my focus will be on ensuring that the league’s cricketing standards,” said More.

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“We want to build a fast-paced and competitive platform where emerging players can compete alongside established names, supported by strong franchises and professional administration,” said Sushil Sharma, Founder, T10 Cricket India Federation.

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