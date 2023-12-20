T20 Chsmionship for blind: Chandigarh beat West Bengal by 6 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 19

City lads defeated West Bengal by six wickets during a match of the 6th Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at Sector 16 stadium.

Batting first, West Bengal lads posted 195/6 in 20 overs. Tanumoy Bhowmik (58) was the top scorer for the side, while Raju Roj added 54 to remain the other notable contributor to the team’s total. Vijay Jaswal (1/32), Mukesh Sharma (1/33) and Mau Jahid Khan (1/16) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Chandigarh posted 196/4 in 18.5 overs as Khan came up with a brilliant 58. Mohammed Ibrahim (46) and Jaswal (36) were other the prominent scorers for the side. Suman Ghosh (1/40) claimed a wicket for the bowling side. In another match, Gujarat team recorded a convincing 128-run win over Madhya Pradesh. Batting first, the Gujarat lads posted 260/2 in 20 overs with the help of Ganesh Muhudhkar (120) and Dinesh Rathva (105). Vinod Jogare (1/48) and Gokul Pardhi (1/21) shared wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Madhya Pradesh posted 132/7 in 20 overs. Satish Kanade (25) was the main scorer for the side. Naresh Tumda (3/17) picked a maximum of wickets for the bowling side.

In the Kochi leg, Uttar Pradesh dominated Jharkhand by recording an eight-wicket win. Jharkhand set a target of 118/8. Chandan Kumar and Balmukund Chaturvedi of UP scored an unbeaten 119-run partnership to help the team log win.

