T20 Chsmionship for blind: Chandigarh beat West Bengal by 6 wickets

Chandigarh, December 19
City lads defeated West Bengal by six wickets during a match of the 6th Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at Sector 16 stadium.
Batting first, West Bengal lads posted 195/6 in 20 overs. Tanumoy Bhowmik (58) was the top scorer for the side, while Raju Roj added 54 to remain the other notable contributor to the team’s total. Vijay Jaswal (1/32), Mukesh Sharma (1/33) and Mau Jahid Khan (1/16) shared wickets for the bowling side.
In reply, Chandigarh posted 196/4 in 18.5 overs as Khan came up with a brilliant 58. Mohammed Ibrahim (46) and Jaswal (36) were other the prominent scorers for the side. Suman Ghosh (1/40) claimed a wicket for the bowling side. In another match, Gujarat team recorded a convincing 128-run win over Madhya Pradesh. Batting first, the Gujarat lads posted 260/2 in 20 overs with the help of Ganesh Muhudhkar (120) and Dinesh Rathva (105). Vinod Jogare (1/48) and Gokul Pardhi (1/21) shared wickets for the bowling side.
In reply, Madhya Pradesh posted 132/7 in 20 overs. Satish Kanade (25) was the main scorer for the side. Naresh Tumda (3/17) picked a maximum of wickets for the bowling side.
In the Kochi leg, Uttar Pradesh dominated Jharkhand by recording an eight-wicket win. Jharkhand set a target of 118/8. Chandan Kumar and Balmukund Chaturvedi of UP scored an unbeaten 119-run partnership to help the team log win.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...