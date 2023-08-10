T20 Cup: Shivam Bhambri slams ton in Rock Zone win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 9

Shivam Bhambri came up with an unbeaten 106 runs off 56 balls to help Rock Zone outclass Leisure Zone by six runs, in the ongoing Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 Cup, at the Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Batting first, Rock Zone posted 173/2 in the allotted 20 overs as Shivam came up with a fine innings studded with 11 boundaries and five sixes. Skipper Harnoor Singh contributed 51 off 42 balls, with five boundaries and a six. Arpit Pannu claimed both the wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Leisure Zone batters fought well to post 167 runs. The side was all out in 18 overs. Yuvraj Rai came up with a 40 off 31 balls, with one boundary and four sixes, while Surya Narayan posted a quick fire 37 off 18 balls, with one boundary and three sixes. Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa (3/26) remained the leading wicket taker for the bowling side, while Neel Dhaliwal, Satish Bhardwaj and Prince Saggu scalped one each.

The match between Sukhna Zone and Rose Zone was not played in the morning due to wet outfield.

