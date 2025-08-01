T20 IPL for deaf to begin in Chandigarh today

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) will organise the 6th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League in Chandigarh from August 1 to 4.

The league will be held at the grounds of the GMSSS, Sector 26, and Panjab University.

Eight teams divided into two groups

Eight teams — Mumbai Stars, Lucknow Giants, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles, Kolkata Warriors, Chennai Blasters, Bangalore Badshahs and Punjab Lions — will participate in this national tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. The final will be played on August 4.

Organised in collaboration with the Cricket Association of the Deaf Chandigarh and supported by the UT Cricket Association, the tournament will feature 12 league matches leading up to the knockout stages.