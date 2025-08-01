DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / T20 IPL for deaf to begin in Chandigarh today

T20 IPL for deaf to begin in Chandigarh today

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) will organise the 6th T20 Deaf Indian Premier League in Chandigarh from August 1 to 4.

Advertisement

The league will be held at the grounds of the GMSSS, Sector 26, and Panjab University.

Eight teams divided into two groups

Advertisement

Eight teams — Mumbai Stars, Lucknow Giants, Delhi Bulls, Hyderabad Eagles, Kolkata Warriors, Chennai Blasters, Bangalore Badshahs and Punjab Lions — will participate in this national tournament. The teams have been divided into two groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals. The final will be played on August 4.

Organised in collaboration with the Cricket Association of the Deaf Chandigarh and supported by the UT Cricket Association, the tournament will feature 12 league matches leading up to the knockout stages.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts