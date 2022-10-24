T20 Tourney: Chandigarh campaign ends with win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 23

A splendid unbeaten half-century by Ankit Kaushik helped Chandigarh register an eight-wicket win over West Bengal in the final league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, in Lucknow.

Batting first, West Bengal scored 135 runs in the stipulated 20 overs. AR Easwaran (46) remained the top scorer for the side. Sandeep Sharma (3/28) claimed a majority of the wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Ankit Kaushik (57) and Bhagmender Lader (32) raised a partnership of 89 runs for the third wicket and chased the target in the 18th over.

The Chandigarh team won three matches out of the six it played in the tournament.

#Cricket #west bengal