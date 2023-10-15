T20 tourney: UT boys depart for Mumbai

Chandigarh, October 14
The UTCA announced its local team for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, scheduled from October 16 to 27. The team is set to play a total of seven matches on this tour. The team will face Bihar on October 16, followed by matches against Sikkim on October 17, Himachal Pradesh on October 19, Kerala on October 21, Assam on October 23, Services on October 25, and Odisha on October 27.
