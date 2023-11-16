Table tennis meet from today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The Chandigarh Table Tennis Association will organise the Chandigarh State Championships from November 16 to 19 at TT Hall, Sports Complex, Sector 50. The following seven events will be played. Men and women team championships, men and women singles, men and women doubles mixed doubles.

VK Gulati, former chief coach, NIS, Patiala, has been appointed competition manager. Teams for men and women shall be selected on the basis of this championships and ranking tournaments held during 2023 for participation in the 85th interstate championships to be held in Panchkula from December 16 to 22.