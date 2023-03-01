Table Tennis Meet: Utkarsh Gupta, Tammana Saini walk away with titles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 28

Utkarsh Gupta faced a tough resistance from R Santosh Kumar before winning the men’s singles title on the concluding day of the All-India Civil Services Table Tennis Tournament at the TT Hall in Sector 23 here. Gupta logged a (11-8, 11-9, 2-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-6) win over Kumar to grab the title.

Earlier in semi-finals, Kumar defeated Abhinav Belwal (11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9), while Gupta blanked Tushar Mahesh Bhai (12-10, 11-6, 11-6, 11-9).

Tammana Saini won the women’s singles title by defeating Frenaz Chipia (7-11, 10-12, 11-8, 11-13, 13-11, 14-12, 11-5). In semis, Tammana defeated Seraha Sheela Jacob (11-9, 11-7, 11-4, 11-8) and Frenaz blanked Garima Goyal (11-3, 12-10, 14-16, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8).

The pair of Ankush Kapoor and Abhishek Jaggi won the men’s doubles title by defeating Rachit Chopra and Abhinav Belwal (9-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9). In semis, the winning pair defeated Sunder Subbaraman and Senthil Kumar (11-7, 11-7, 6-11, 6-11, 11-5), while Kapoor and Jaggi blanked Soham Bhatt and Jalay (9-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4).

In women’s doubles final, the team of Garima and Sanya Seghal defeated Frenaz and Divia (11-8, 11-9, 11-9). In semis, Frenaz and Divya ousted Iti Sharma and Manisha (11-2, 11-9, 11-5), while Garima and Saniya defeated Vandana and Sohana (11-6, 11-9, 7-11, 11-6). The pair of Frenaz and Soham won the mixed doubles title by overpowering Parth and Garima (11-9, 13-11, 11-5). In semis, Parth and Garima defeated Subhash and Poulami (11-9, 12-10, 11-9), while Frenaz and Soham outplayed Shilu and Pavan Kumar (7-11, 11-7, 15-13, 11-8).