Tablets for councillors as Chandigarh MC House looks to go paperless

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, May 16

In a first, the city Municipal Corporation House will soon go paperless by installing tablets at the desks of councillors as well as officers for general body meetings.

To bring in more efficiency and cut down on wastage of paper and money due to lengthy agendas, the civic body plans to use a soft copy to be displayed on tablets fitted in the House. The MC has prepared specifications and details of the project and is expected to table the agenda for approval at the House meeting slated at the end of May.

If approved, the MC will perhaps become the first in the country to go paperless. Once the tablets are introduced, the MC will mail agendas to councillors before House meetings. The same will be displayed on tablets during the meeting.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who has conceived the project, told Chandigarh Tribune: “Why print multiple sets of paper containing long agendas and hand these over to each councillor and officer concerned? This leads to unnecessary wastage of print and stationery. By introducing tablets, we can do our bit to save environment and also save a significant amount of money annually.”

“Also, at times when a meeting is deferred, printed sets of agendas issued to councillors get misplaced. Why not use technology to our advantage and make the process more efficient?” says the Mayor, who had earlier instructed officials to work on the project. The proposal in this respect had now been prepared.

As part of the project, a local wireless mesh file broadcasting system will be set up. This system will not only reduce paper consumption but also digitise the overall operations of the hall.

Each desk will be fitted with a smart screen device, which will be used to display the content shared with this device. Local network file push system will be installed to share files with multiple devices wirelessly. The desk device will be a self-contained system with touch screen input.

Its key features include secure encryption over wireless server, low latency file sharing, interactive display of data for easy interpretation, eco-friendly setup to reduce paper usage, ease of maintenance, real-time file update and addition; and local file sharing app.

A local cloud file sharing app for Windows/Android operating system will be created. Once the work is allotted, the agency will have around 60 days to complete the project.

