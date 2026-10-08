DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / TAC Eagles make winning debut in Chandigarh Golf League

TAC Eagles make winning debut in Chandigarh Golf League

article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:00 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A golfer plays a bunker shot during the Chandigarh Golf League on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Debutants TAC Eagles made a flying start to their Chandigarh Golf League campaign by recording a 6-1 win over Empire, while fellow debutants Capital Golfers faced a 1-6 defeat margin by Sultans of Swing, at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Eagles’ debut win in Group C combined commanding performances with two games that went right to the wire. Dhruv Darvesh Kumar won the opening four holes against Chanbir Mann, before closing out a 3&2 singles victory. Udaybir Singh had to work harder for the other singles point, edging Col Sunil Khorana 1-Up. Dalip Singh Kang and Baljinder Singh Sidhu also went for their 1-Up pairs win, while Col Narjit Singh and Lt Gen IS Singha made short work of their encounter by recording the day’s biggest game result with a 7&5 victory. The side added two further pairs wins, both by 3&2 margins, to complete an impressive first outing. Empire’s lone point came through Mohanjit Singh Pooni and Dalbir Singh Randhawa, as they won 5&3.

Advertisement

In the second match, the Golfers had a tougher introduction in Group D, where Sultans of Swings swept all five pairs games. The singles were shared, with Dilsher Sukhija beating Satraj Singh Toor 2&1 and Col AD Singh putting Capital Golfers on the board with a 2-Up victory over Rabbin Saini. Dhruv Gupta and Amrinder Singh won 5&4, while Ashu Singh and Maandeep Singh Nagi added a 3&2 Col PS Mangat and Surinder Jit Singh collected another point with a 4&2 result against C S Grewal and Ramnik Singh Tiwana for the Sultans. Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh made a particularly sharp start, winning the opening six holes against Col JS Chatthangh and the Golfers’ captain Brig JS Chattha. Their opponents pulled back some ground, but the Sultans pair got over the line 3&2. Maj Gen TPS Waraich and Jitendra Singh completed the sweep with a 2-Up win, taking the final three holes.

Advertisement

Golf Ninjas recorded a convincing 5.5-1.5 victory over Green Gators, while Seven Iron and Golf Masters shared the spoils in a 3.5-3.5 draw. Ninjas collected four of the five pairs points against Gators with TS Grewal winning 4&3. Tanveer Singh Grewal and Kulwant Singh Bhullar won 3&2 for the Ninjas.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts