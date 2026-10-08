TAC Eagles make winning debut in Chandigarh Golf League

Debutants TAC Eagles made a flying start to their Chandigarh Golf League campaign by recording a 6-1 win over Empire, while fellow debutants Capital Golfers faced a 1-6 defeat margin by Sultans of Swing, at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Eagles’ debut win in Group C combined commanding performances with two games that went right to the wire. Dhruv Darvesh Kumar won the opening four holes against Chanbir Mann, before closing out a 3&2 singles victory. Udaybir Singh had to work harder for the other singles point, edging Col Sunil Khorana 1-Up. Dalip Singh Kang and Baljinder Singh Sidhu also went for their 1-Up pairs win, while Col Narjit Singh and Lt Gen IS Singha made short work of their encounter by recording the day’s biggest game result with a 7&5 victory. The side added two further pairs wins, both by 3&2 margins, to complete an impressive first outing. Empire’s lone point came through Mohanjit Singh Pooni and Dalbir Singh Randhawa, as they won 5&3.

Advertisement

In the second match, the Golfers had a tougher introduction in Group D, where Sultans of Swings swept all five pairs games. The singles were shared, with Dilsher Sukhija beating Satraj Singh Toor 2&1 and Col AD Singh putting Capital Golfers on the board with a 2-Up victory over Rabbin Saini. Dhruv Gupta and Amrinder Singh won 5&4, while Ashu Singh and Maandeep Singh Nagi added a 3&2 Col PS Mangat and Surinder Jit Singh collected another point with a 4&2 result against C S Grewal and Ramnik Singh Tiwana for the Sultans. Feroz Singh Garewal and Sampat Singh made a particularly sharp start, winning the opening six holes against Col JS Chatthangh and the Golfers’ captain Brig JS Chattha. Their opponents pulled back some ground, but the Sultans pair got over the line 3&2. Maj Gen TPS Waraich and Jitendra Singh completed the sweep with a 2-Up win, taking the final three holes.

Advertisement

Golf Ninjas recorded a convincing 5.5-1.5 victory over Green Gators, while Seven Iron and Golf Masters shared the spoils in a 3.5-3.5 draw. Ninjas collected four of the five pairs points against Gators with TS Grewal winning 4&3. Tanveer Singh Grewal and Kulwant Singh Bhullar won 3&2 for the Ninjas.