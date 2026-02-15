Taekwondo meet concludes

On the concluding day of the 11th GTA Cup Open National Taekwondo Championship, organised by Emerald Martial Arts Academy, the pack of Shiva, Ansh and Tanish Kondal won gold medal in the boys’ 12-18 age group, while Ashish, Dhruv Khanna and Shivansh won the silver medal. Kartik Singh, Adil Khan and Vaman won the bronze medal.

In the girls’ category, Alina Shah shared the gold medal with Parneet and Gurleen Kaur, while Shaheen, Virangana Joshi and Srishti Thakur bagged silver medal. Mehak, Shivani and Manvi Ranaut won the third position.

The sixth Dan Black Belt Master Shiv Raj Gharti and third Dan Black Belt Coach Kavita Rai honoured the players. The event was organised in four major categories including, Kyorugi (Fighting), Poomsae (Forms), Gyeokpa (Breaking) and Speed Kicking. More than 200 participants from 10 states competed in this championship.