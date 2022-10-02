Taekwondo meet: Sector 32 college girls bag three gold medals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 1

GGDSD College, Sector 32, team claimed three gold medals, one silver and one bronze on the opening day of the Panjab University Inter-College Taekwondo Championship for Women.

In the below 49-kg category, Deeksha of DAV College, Sector 10, claimed a gold medal, while Bharti of GGDSD College bagged a silver medal. Kiran of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, and Kalpana of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, claimed joint third position.

In the 53-kg category, Bobby of the Sector 32 team claimed the first position, whereas Priyanka of Sector 11 bagged a silver medal. Manisha of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Ludhiana, and Sneha of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 42, finished third.

Himani from Sector 11 claimed a gold medal in the below 57-kg category, followed by Madhu of DAV College at the second position and Moni (Sector 42) and Anu (GGDSD College) at the third position.

In the below 67-kg event, Jyoti Yadav of GGDSD College won the first position and Lovely of KCW Ludhiana finished second. Noreen of GHG College and Jasmanpreet of Dev Samaj College, Sector 45, claimed joint third position.

In the +67-kg event, Etisha of GGDSD College defeated Chetna of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, to clinch the top position. Anjali of KCW Ludhiana claimed a bronze medal.