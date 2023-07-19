‘Tainted’ AIG, 2 others booked for extortion

Mohali, July 18
The police booked suspended Vigilance Bureau Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Ashish Kapoor, Motia Group director Hem Raj Mittal and Lovlish Garg for voluntarily causing hurt to extort property, obscenity and criminal intimidation of a woman accused in police custody. A video had gone viral in May this year purportedly showing the woman being allegedly beaten up in police custody allegedly by the tainted officer in 2018. A case under Sections 327, 323, 294, 506 and 120-B of the IPC was registered against the three at Zirakpur police station on Monday.
In her statement, the 30-year-old Kurukshetra resident alleged that she and her family members were tortured in custody and a video of the incident was recorded during their police remand on May 5, 2018. “Kapoor can be seen hitting me when I along with my mother Prem Lata, brother Kuldeep and sister-in-law Preeti were in police custody. He along with other officers beat us up and threatened of showing illegal recoveries from us,” she alleged.
She said her claims were evident as the said clip had been approved by the FSL and supported by statements of DSP Pawan Kumar, DSP Tarlochan, and DSP Samarpal, who “misused official powers” at that time and “confessed to their presence at the time of torture”.
Earlier on June 1, the VB arrested Kapoor in a disproportionate assets case. He was then already lodged in the Patiala Central Jail in a bribery case registered in May.
