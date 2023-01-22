Take action against 3 cops for faulty probe, Chandigarh SSP told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 21

While acquitting four persons - Anil Sood, SK Parmar, Satish Sharma and Gopal Mittal, all residents of Popular Society, Sector 48 Chandigarh, - in an 11-year-old assault case, Bharat, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, Chandigarh, has directed the UT SSP to take action against three police officials - SI Raghubir Singh, SI Gurmeet Singh and then SHO Kirpal Singh.

“The act of investigating officers and the concerned SHO attributes the commission of offence under Sections 166-A and 167 of the IPC. These are cognisable offences. A copy of this judgment be sent to the SSP, Chandigarh, through proper channel to take legal action against the delinquent officials as per law and sensitise SHOs and investigating officers working under him to fair investigation and civil and fundamental rights of individuals,” says the court in the order.

The court has directed the SSP to submit his report before the court on or before February 1. The court said the acquitted persons were also at liberty to take civil and criminal recourse against delinquent officials and other persons as per law.

The police had registered a case against the accused persons on the complaint of a woman for the offence punishable under Sections 323, 452, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the complaint, the woman, Geeta Joshi, alleged that on November 6, 2012 the accused persons came outside her house and started abusing her and using foul language. She alleged that they also thrashed her and forcefully entered her house and started beating up her husband and other family members.

She further stated that when all of them shouted for help, the accused fled from the spot. While fleeing, they broke pots and uprooted plants. They threatened the complainant and her family members of dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police. During the course of investigation, the accused persons were arrested. The police filed a challan against them.

On finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Barun Jaswal and Ashok Sharma, counsels for the accused, argued that the police conducted faulty investigation and the accused were framed falsely.

They said the DSP had conducted the inquiry during the pendency of the investigation of the case in which he gave the report specifically stating that the allegations levelled by the complainant, on whose basis the FIR was registered regarding trespassing, manhandling and threatening to her and her family members, were found false and baseless.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted the accused. The court said due to unfair and faulty investigation conducted by both investigating officers and the concerned SHO, the accused persons’ fundamental right of life and liberty as provided under Article 21 of the Constitution was curtailed for more than nine years. Both investigating officers - SI Raghubir Singh and SI Gurmeet Singh - and the concerned SHO, Kirpal Singh, had knowingly disobeyed the directions of the law regulating the manner in which they should have to conduct the investigation by submitting the cancellation report against the accused persons as per the inquiry report conducted by the DSP.

The court is of the considered view that the story of the prosecution regarding the alleged occurrence was highly doubtful and the prosecution had miserably failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond reasonable shadow of doubt. Accordingly, all accused persons were entitled for the benefit of acquittal.