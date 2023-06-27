Take councillors’ consent or lose park maintenance: Chandigarh MC to RWAs

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 26

In a blow to the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), the Municipal Corporation has asked them to submit a consent/recommendation letter of their respective councillors within a week, otherwise the maintenance of neighbourhood parks will be taken back from them.

The Apna Mohall Welfare Association, Sector 38-D; Mohalla Welfare Committee, Sector 37-C; and the People Welfare Society, Sector 38-C, are among the registered RWAs that have received the notice. They have opposed the decision.

During the 323th General House meeting of the corporation, the MC reasoned a resolution had been passed regarding the maintenance of parks by signing an MOU with the RWA concerned. The House had approved the contract of parks/green belts and public toilets of the respective wards be allotted only with the consent of the elected councillors of the respective areas.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, the Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Chairman, Hitesh Puri, said, “Parks or green spaces have been maintained very well by the RWAs for many years. It is unfair to ask them to sign a fresh MoU after taking consent from the area councillor. Many of these RWAs have been awarded by the corporation for beautifully maintaining their parks. If the corporation has passed such a resolution at the House, then it should be used only for the maintenance of new parks.”

Puri said it had come to the notice of CRAWFED that some leaders were planning to take away the park maintenance contract from the RWAs and give it to their favourites, which would lead to corruption and mutual disputes among residents. It would also affect the maintenance of parks.

The federation has also written to the UT Administrator, Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor seeking the rollback of the decision. He said if the decision was not withdrawn, they would be forced to take to the streets.

The federation, which is an umbrella body of the city RWAs, held its core group meeting today.

91 RWAs maintain 296.50 acres

818 parks in the city are being maintained by the RWAs

Are paid at the rate of Rs 4.15 per sq mt monthly

There are 91 RWAs that are registered with the MC for maintaining a total area of 296.50 acres on an MoU basis

The civic body had recently gave nod to handing over 81 green belts to the registered RWAs for maintenance