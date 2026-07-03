Take measures to improve migratory bird habitat quality at Sukhna: Kataria

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria has sought details of migratory birds visiting the Sukhna Wetland. He directed the departments concerned to explore appropriate measures for enhancing the habitat quality to attract a larger diversity and population of migratory birds.

Advertisement

Chairing the 5th meeting of the Chandigarh Wetland Authority at Lok Bhavan in Chandigarh on Thursday, the Governor suggested that informative display panels depicting various migratory bird species be installed at suitable locations around the wetland to create awareness among visitors and promote nature education.

Advertisement

The meeting was held to review the progress of various initiatives aimed at the conservation and scientific management of the wetland. The official logo of the authority was also finalised at the meeting.

Advertisement

Stakeholder departments gave detailed presentations on the initiatives undertaken for the scientific management and ecological restoration of the Sukhna Wetland and its catchment area. The authority also considered a proposal to undertake a comprehensive study on the maintenance of the Kansal Diversion Canal.

The Governor stressed the importance of adopting scientific and sustainable methodologies for effective weed management at the wetland so as to preserve the ecological balance without adversely affecting aquatic biodiversity.

Advertisement

A comprehensive fish diversity survey conducted by the Department of Zoology, Panjab University, recorded more than 20 fish species, with mrigal carp (Cirrhinus mrigala) being the most abundant. Indigenous species account for over 80% of the fish diversity. It was informed that based on the scientific assessment, the Department of Fisheries had released 10,000 fingerlings of Catla, Rohu and Mrigal to strengthen the native fish population.

Chief Conservator of Forests Saurabh Kumar informed the authority about the ongoing scientific desiltation at the regulatory end of the wetland, which was being carried out based on the recommendations of IIT-Roorkee in consultation with the WWF-India. The project is expected to enhance the water-holding capacity of the wetland by about 5.4 hectare-metres.

Among those present in the meeting were H Rajesh Prasad, UT Chief Secretary; VP Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor; Mandip Singh Brar, Secretary, Forest; Diprava Lakra, Secretary, Urban Planning; Raja Ram, Deputy Inspector General, Regional Office, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change; Syed Abid Rashid Shah, Secretary, Tourism; Anup Kumar Soni, Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden; Pradeep Kumar, Secretary, Fisheries; CB Ojha, Chief Engineer; and experts from the Department of Zoology, Panjab University, WWF-India and the Wildlife Institute of India.