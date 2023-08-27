Take over land cleared by Punjab and Haryana High Court: Mohali DC to NHAI

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 26

Following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the NHAI to go ahead with the pending construction of flyover on the Ambala-Zirakpur section by rejecting the plea of landowner to stall it, Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain today asked the highway authority to take the possession of the portion immediately.

She said as an High Court Bench observed the need for completion of the project in public interest, the NHAI officials should take the possession of the portion of land in question without fail.

Jain said the district administration had already offered the NHAI authorities to get the possession and complete the stalled work to provide immediate relief to people from the traffic congestion on the road.

The Dera Bassi SDM-cum-Land Acquisition Officer has been instructed to get the possession handed over to the NHAI.

