Talk on life of sportspersons held at LitFest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

A talk on the life of sportspersons was held at the Sports LitFest Playwrite here today.

The discussions revolved around building an ecosystem to encourage young talent from the rural areas, especially girls and the economically challenged children.

Hockey players Ashok Kumar, son of legendary Olympian Dhyan Chand; Surinder Singh Sodhi and Rajpal Singh took part in the discussion.

It was followed by a session on sportswomen like Reena Kaushal, the first Indian woman to ski in Antartica, and Opender Sekhon from Bathinda, who overcame her brain tumour, took a plunge into athletics. Golfer Ojaswini (9), tennis player Sukhmani Sahota, international skiing champion Mishael Singh Kanwal and cricketer Muskaan also spoke at the event.

The foundation felicitated veteran Olympian SS Sodhi, Gurjot Singh, Anjali, Rajinder Singh, Reena Dharmshaktu and Harvinder Singh for their achievements.