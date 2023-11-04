Tamil Nadu beat UT lads by 34 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

While chasing down the target of 296, the UT boys, once looking strong at 200/3 in the 38th over, failed to withstand the mounting pressure, with four of its ‘run out’ batters in the last ten overs against Tamil Nadu resulting in a 34-run defeat.

Chandigarh had won the toss and invited the opposition team to bat first. The captain’s knock from Ranjan Paul (144) helped Tamil Nadu amass a mammoth total of 295/8. Chiragveer Dhindsa took two wickets. In reply, despite a solid start provided by Chiragveer Singh Dhindsa (64) and Nehal Pajni (54), the middle order fumbles as all four batters — Harnoor Singh (49), Akshit Rana (38), Nipun Sharda (8) and Abhishek Singh (2) — fell short of their creases, and the UT lads failed to get hold of the match in the last ten overs of the innings. Chandigarh was all out for 261 in the 48th over.

