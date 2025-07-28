Rohit clocked 1 hour, 25 minutes and 25 seconds (1:25:25s) to win the men’s 16–30 age category in the 21-km half marathon organised by St John’s Old Boys Association (SJOBA) to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas. Manjinder Singh (1:26:10) and Dinesh Jangra (1:34:48) secured second and third places.

Advertisement

In the 10-km run, Manpreet Singh (39:25) won in the men’s 16–30 group. In the women’s 16–30 category, Tanannum Bhandari (1:10:34) bagged the top spot. Manisha (52:28) topped the 31–45 category and Aprajita Lobana (1:14:02) won in the 46–59 age group.