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Home / Chandigarh / Tandon meets Kataria over delayed salaries of Chandigarh UT contract employees

Tandon meets Kataria over delayed salaries of Chandigarh UT contract employees

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Contractual workers from different UT departments meet BJP leader Sanjay Tandon at his residence in Sector 18, Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon met Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, seeking timely payment of salaries to contractual employees of the Chandigarh Administration.

Tandon said the UT Administrator had promised to look into the matter on priority and would ensure that the contractual workers were paid their salaries by the 7th of every month. He said Kataria was apprised of a letter issued by the office of Secretary, Personnel, Chandigarh, on March 27, 2021, which clearly stated that the salaries/wages of the contractual employees were to be disbursed by 7th of every month.

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“If an instruction already exists, there is no reason why it should not be implemented,” he said.

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Tandon has proposed that Chandigarh explore a system under which the salaries of contractual employees can be credited directly to their bank accounts, instead of being routed through contractors, as the existing system was delaying disbursement.

Meanwhile, contractual safai karamcharis met BJP leader Sanjay Tandon at his Sector 18 residence. The delegation of the Contractual Union Safai Karamchari, Chandigarh, led by union president Rakesh Pohl, expressed gratitude to Tandon for raising the issue of delayed salaries with the Governor and UT Administrator.

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Cleanliness drive in Dhanas

Meanwhile, the city unit of the BJP, under the leadership of Jatinder Pal Malhotra, organised a cleanliness drive in Dhanas as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The campaign is being observed from September 17 to October 17 to mark the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The cleanliness drive was conducted in the vending zone of the four-storey EWS Colony in Dhanas. A large number of local residents also participated in the campaign.

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