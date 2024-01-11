Tandon writes to Rajnath over Hallo Majra land

Chandigarh, January 10
Former city BJP president Sanjay Tandon has written to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding green land at Hallo Majra village, adjacent to Chandigarh technical airport.
In his letter, Tandon, who is also co-incharge of Himachal Pradesh BJP, said on the demand of Hallo Majra residents, their 27 bigha 3 biswa land should be taken over by the Centre.
Earlier, a delegation of the residents sought help from Tandon to resolve their three-decade-old concern. They told him that of 133 acres of land under the jurisdiction of the technical airport, they owned 27 bigha. But for 36 years, they did not get the ownership rights because the land had been fenced by the IAF.
As a result, they could not use the land. They urged Tandon to take up the matter with the Centre.
