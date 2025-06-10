DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Tanishq introduces new natural diamond collection

Tanishq introduces new natural diamond collection

Élan, the latest launch, is differentiated in design and has unique offerings
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:08 PM Jun 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Tanishq introduces a new natural diamond collection — ‘Élan’. It is more than jewellery — it is a declaration of her arrival. The latest launch is differentiated in design and has unique offerings, ensuring there is something special for all your needs. The collection features 33 striking designs, including statement necklaces, sculptural bangles and layered pendant sets. With delicate patterns, blooming floral motifs and chillai pave-set diamonds, the collections exudes brilliance. With no compromise on quality, Tanishq sources only the top 5 per cent of the world’s natural diamonds, selected for their extraordinary brilliance and unmatched light performance resulting in jewellery that sparkles bright.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts