Tanishq introduces new natural diamond collection

Tanishq introduces a new natural diamond collection — ‘Élan’. It is more than jewellery — it is a declaration of her arrival. The latest launch is differentiated in design and has unique offerings, ensuring there is something special for all your needs. The collection features 33 striking designs, including statement necklaces, sculptural bangles and layered pendant sets. With delicate patterns, blooming floral motifs and chillai pave-set diamonds, the collections exudes brilliance. With no compromise on quality, Tanishq sources only the top 5 per cent of the world’s natural diamonds, selected for their extraordinary brilliance and unmatched light performance resulting in jewellery that sparkles bright.

Advertisement