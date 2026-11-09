Tankeshwar Kumar appointed Panjab University Vice-Chancellor for 3 years

Tankeshwar Kumar, currently Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, for a term of three years.

According to an official notification issued by the Secretariat of the Vice-President of India on November 9, the appointment has been made by the Chancellor of Panjab University in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947. His three-year tenure will commence from the date he assumes charge as Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment brings to an end the wait for a regular Vice-Chancellor at the university, which has been functioning under an interim arrangement. Prof Meenakshi Goyal had been holding charge as interim Vice-Chancellor during the transition period.

The notification, signed by Amit Khare, Secretary to the Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University, has been forwarded to the university Registrar for necessary action.

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Kumar’s appointment is expected to mark a new phase in the university’s administration, with several academic and institutional challenges awaiting the incoming head.