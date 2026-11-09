Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Tankeshwar Kumar appointed Panjab University Vice-Chancellor for 3 years

Tankeshwar Kumar appointed Panjab University Vice-Chancellor for 3 years

Prof Meenakshi Goyal had been holding charge as interim Vice-Chancellor during the transition period

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:22 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tankeshwar Kumar.
Advertisement

Tankeshwar Kumar, currently Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Haryana, has been appointed as the new Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University, Chandigarh, for a term of three years.

According to an official notification issued by the Secretariat of the Vice-President of India on November 9, the appointment has been made by the Chancellor of Panjab University in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10 of the Panjab University Act, 1947. His three-year tenure will commence from the date he assumes charge as Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment brings to an end the wait for a regular Vice-Chancellor at the university, which has been functioning under an interim arrangement. Prof Meenakshi Goyal had been holding charge as interim Vice-Chancellor during the transition period.

The notification, signed by Amit Khare, Secretary to the Vice-President of India and Chancellor of Panjab University, has been forwarded to the university Registrar for necessary action.

Advertisement

Kumar’s appointment is expected to mark a new phase in the university’s administration, with several academic and institutional challenges awaiting the incoming head.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts