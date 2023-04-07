Tanmay's 5-wicket haul seals Zirakpur win

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 6

Tanmay Latka claimed a five-wicket haul to help Cricket with Nagesh Academy, Zirakpur, log a one-run win over Sunrise Cricket Academy at the 3rd Krishna Devi North Zone U-25 Cash Prize Cricket Tournament.

Tanmay claimed 5/23 to help the Zirakpur outfit defend the 166-run target.

Batting first, the Zirakpur team scored 166 runs before getting allout in 29.5 overs. Abhimanyu (59) remained the main scorer for the side while Monarch (24), Paras (17) and Satyam (16) were the other notable contributors to the total. Arjun Azad returned with 6/39 while Chirag Dhindsa and Devrat claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, Sunrise Cricket Academy posted 165 runs before getting all out in 34.2 overs. Azad remained the main scorer for the side with 68 runs. Tavlin (26), Shubham (23), Chirag Dhindsa (21) and Kabir (12) were the other contributors to the score. Tanmay accounted for five wickets. Harshit Singh Saini picked 3/48 and Kavya Goyal 2/25.