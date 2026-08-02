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Home / Chandigarh / Tanvi, Jayesh win gold medals in badminton tourney

Tanvi, Jayesh win gold medals in badminton tourney

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:52 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Tanvi Rohilla and Jayesh Duggal won their respective girls’ and boys’ U-15 title on the concluding day of the 20th Ashwini Gupta Memorial Panchkula District Badminton Championship, jointly organised by the Ashwini Gupta Memorial Trust and the District Badminton Association, Panchkula, at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3.

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The team of Keshav Malik and Rishik Arora won the boys’ U-19 doubles’ final, while Bhavna Chahal and Akshay Machal won the U-19 girls’ and boys’ gold medal, respectively. In the U-17 mixed doubles event, the team of Lakshya and Tanvi Rohilla bagged the gold medal, and the team of Aarav Garg and Jayesh Duggal bagged the silver medal.

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Raizel Garg won the girls’ U-13 final, and Arinjay took the boys’ category gold medal. In the U-11 boys’ doubles final, Lakshya and Pranjay Saini claimed the top podium position. Raizel won the second gold of the evening by bagging the girls’ U-11 final, and in the boys’ U-11 final, Lakshya emerged victorious. In the mixed doubles (senior) event, Vardaan Sharma and Himanshi won the top honour, while the men’s doubles event was bagged by the team of Kabir Batish and Rupinder Yadav.

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In the women’s singles event, Ruchi Chahal bagged the first position and Rishik Arora bagged the men’s singles event. In the senior category, Vinod Dahiya won the men’s singles (35+), while the team of Rajeev and Vishal won the men’s doubles (40+) event. In the men’s doubles (45+) event, Aditya and Mohan Lal bagged the gold medal, followed by Mohan Lal winning the men’s singles (50+) event.

In the men’s doubles (50+) event, Rajeev and Mohan Lal won the gold medal, and in the men’s doubles (55+) event, the team of Munish and Pawan finished on the top. Pawan won the men’s singles (60+) final, followed by another gold medal, as he and Vijay Bajaj won the men’s doubles (60+) event. In the women’s singles (60+), Renu Mehta won the gold medal, and in the mixed doubles (60+) event, Sandeep and Renu excelled against opponents.

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In the women’s singles (70+) category, Bindu Sharma lifted the trophy, while in the mixed doubles (70+) event, Satpal and Arita bagged the highest honour. In the men’s singles (80+), WC Goyal won the gold medal.

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