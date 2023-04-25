Taranpreet fashions Mohali win

Mohali, April 24
A fine ton by Taranpreet Singh helped Sukhwinder Tinku Cricket Academy defeat SD Cricket Academy, Chandigarh, by 84 runs in the 3rd late Krishna Devi North Zone U-25 Cricket Tournament. Batting first, the Mohali academy scored 322 runs in 44 2 overs. Taranpreet’s innings was supported by Jaiveer Bhinder (55), Karteek Sharma (50) and Jap Ji (36). In reply, SD Cricket Academy posted 238/9 in 45 overs.
