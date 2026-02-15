Tarunkia, Monika power UT’s win in cricket tourney

Tarunkia claimed a six-wicket haul, while Monika Jangu Bishnoi took three as the Chandigarh eves posted a 235-run win over Arunachal Pradesh in the ongoing Women’s Senior One Day Tournament. The match was played in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Defending their total of 314, Chandigarh bowlers restricted Arunachal Pradesh to 79. Tarunkia started her fierce attack by claiming both openers Sardum (18) and Abhi (5), followed by the wicket of Yamer (0). Monika picked skipper Nabam Yapu, who remained the highest scorer for the side at 36, before Tarunkia once again took the ball and claimed S Ligu (3), Nabam Para (0) and Chukhu Anam (4).

Monika also claimed Nabam Martha (0) and Techi Arkey (0), while Techiyana (5) was run-out by Gulnaaz, as the opponents were back to pavilion at 79.

Earlier, the Chandigarh batters posted 314/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Former international, Taniya Bhatia smashed 76 off 63 balls, with 10 boundaries, and was ably supported by Shivangi (69 off 51 balls, with eight boundaries) and Aaradhana Bisht (53 off 74 balls, with four boundaries). While the trio handled the middle overs, opener Sarah posted 31 off 52 balls, with five boundaries; and Monika Pandey contributed 24 off 22 balls, studded with five boundaries. Down the innings, Gulnaaz posted 36 off 29 balls, with five boundaries.

Chukhu and Nabam picked two wickets each, while S Ligu and Techi claimed one each for the bowling side.

Punjab bite dust

In Ranchi, Punjab women’s team faced an eight-wicket defeat against Kerala. Batting first, Punjab batters posted 186/9 in the allotted 50 overs. After the initial losses, Pragati Singh scored an unbeaten 81 off 125 balls, with nine boundaries, while opener Ridhima Aggarwal scored 30 off 32 balls, with three boundaries and one six. Priya Kumari (28) was the other notable scorer for the side.

Mrudhula VS and Darsana Mohanan and Asha claimed two wickets each, while Vinaya and Shani T claimed one each for the blowing side.

Defending a modest total, Punjab earned early success as Akshita Bhagat picked skipper Shani T (0). However, Drishya IV scored an unbeaten 106 off 121 balls, with 10 boundaries and two sixes, and Akshaya scored 61 off 118 balls, with five boundaries. Both made a 148-run stand to help the side post 187/2 and win the match. Mamta Rani claimed the second wicket for Punjab.