Tax consultant, 3 others arrested by Chandigarh Police in loan app fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

An advocate-cum-tax consultant and three others were arrested by the Cybercrime Cell of the Chandigarh Police during the ongoing investigation into the instant loan app cheating-cum-extortion racket.

The suspects have been identified as advocate Sunil Kumar Chauhan (46), a tax consultant, a resident of Ghaziabad, Abhishek Kumar (30), an LLB student residing in Delhi, and Shashikant Yadav (30) and Ashok Kumar (35), both residents of Jodhpur.

The police said with the arrest of these persons, the nexus of the tax consultant, chartered accountants and banking officials involved in routing illegal money to shell companies had been unearthed.

During the investigation, the cheated money transferred to different bank accounts and UPI accounts was analysed, which established the fact that the money was transferred to bank accounts of shell companies managed by these four persons.

The probe also revealed that the accused took GST benefits by multiple transactions in accounts of shell companies. All accused are on police remand till September 26.

Earlier, a total of 21 suspects, including a Chinese national named Wang Chengua, one Anshul Kumar and Parwej Alam, alias Jitu Bhadana, alias Sonu Bhadana, were arrested. The suspects used to lure people by offering them small loans and made them download various mobile applications named Hugo Loan, Cashfree, Fly Cash, Cash Coin, AK Loan and AA Loan through which they used to get access of their contacts. The victims were given small amount of loan and in return a larger sum was extorted from them after threatening them of sending their morphed pictures to their contacts.

Nexus unearthed

The police said with the arrest of these persons, the nexus of the tax consultant, chartered accountants and banking officials involved in routing illegal money to shell companies had been unearthed.

#cyber crime