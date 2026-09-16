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Home / Chandigarh / Taxi driver gets life term in third rape-murder case

Taxi driver gets life term in third rape-murder case

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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A Fast-Track Special Court has sentenced taxi driver Monu Kumar to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 60-year-old woman whose body was found in Sector 54 on February 28, 2024.
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This is the third rape-and-murder case in which Monu has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The court did not consider the case to be among the “rarest of rare” cases warranting the death penalty.

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On August 21, 2026, Kumar was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 40-year-old woman whose body was found near Snehalaya, Maloya, on January 12, 2022. In 2025, he was also sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape and murder of a 22-year-old MBA student. Her body was found in a forest area in 2010.

In the latest case, the husband of the deceased identified her body. He told the police that his wife had come to Chandigarh from her native village in Uttar Pradesh two and a half months ago.

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During the investigation, Monu, who was already in police custody in another rape-and-murder case, allegedly confessed to murdering the woman and stealing her silver anklet (payal).

The investigation subsequently received a major breakthrough from DNA profiling conducted at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh. After the DNA report established a match between the accused and biological samples recovered from the deceased, a supplementary chargesheet was filed. The charge of rape was added to the case.

Senior Forensic Scientist DS Yadav, from the CFSL was a key prosecution witness.

The counsel for the accused, Sunil Kumar Pandey, argued that Monu had been falsely implicated. The public prosecutor, however, submitted that the prosecution had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court held Monu guilty under Sections 302 and 376-E of the IPC and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

Forensic DNA profiling nails accused

Dr DS Yadav, Senior Forensic Scientist and Assistant Director (Biology/DNA), led the forensic examination and submitted a detailed report before the court. He examined crime-scene exhibits, the deceased’s clothing and autopsy specimens, as well as the accused’s garments and blood sample.

The DNA analysis established that human semen recovered from the deceased’s garments contained a male DNA profile matching that of Monu. A mixed DNA profile recovered from the victim’s T-shirt also corroborated the accused’s physical contact with her.

Monu was arrested on May 6, 2024, more than two months after the crime. His clothes, allegedly worn on the day of the incident, were recovered from a forested area in Dhansa village.

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