Taxi driver held with snatched gold chain

Chandigarh, May 14
A taxi driver has been arrested for snatching a gold chain. He had mortgaged the chain with a finance company.
The complainant had reported that she had gone to pick up her child from a private school in Sector 46 on May 11. Since there was some time left for the school to get over, she went for a walk to a nearby park where a miscreant snatched her chain and fled the spot.
A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.
During the investigation, the suspect, identified as Vivek (30), alias Deepu, a resident of Sector 45, was arrested. The police said the gold chain, which was mortgaged with a finance company for Rs 33,000, had been recovered. The suspect was produced in a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.
The suspect was earlier convicted in a case registered against him under Section 294 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station in 2011.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM
Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today
Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule
Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30
Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM
Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...
Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief
1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years