Taxi driver held with snatched gold chain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 14

A taxi driver has been arrested for snatching a gold chain. He had mortgaged the chain with a finance company.

The complainant had reported that she had gone to pick up her child from a private school in Sector 46 on May 11. Since there was some time left for the school to get over, she went for a walk to a nearby park where a miscreant snatched her chain and fled the spot.

A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station.

During the investigation, the suspect, identified as Vivek (30), alias Deepu, a resident of Sector 45, was arrested. The police said the gold chain, which was mortgaged with a finance company for Rs 33,000, had been recovered. The suspect was produced in a court today, which sent him to one-day police remand.

The suspect was earlier convicted in a case registered against him under Section 294 of the IPC at the Sector 34 police station in 2011.