Taxi stand operators owe civic body Rs 5.44 crore

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 15

Fiftyseven defaulting private taxi stand operators owe the Municipal Corporation a whopping Rs 5.44 crore in ground fee. Of the amount, Rs 2.57 crore is ground rent and Rs 2.86 interest at the rate of 24%. Besides, they are also liable to pay GST at the rate of 18% to the department concerned.

Following the recent orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the MC has proposed payment of the pending amount in three instalments over a period of three months.

There are 61 taxi stands under the corporation. Of these, 57 occupiers/allottees continue to have dues outstanding.

The pending amount was calculated and the defaulters offered a chance to pay in instalments following the court’s orders last month. The MC was asked to allow these operators to use the temporary structures in parking lots meant for drivers. The court also ordered the unlocking of the structures, permitting the petitioners to resume their previous use until the next date of hearing.

The operators moved court after the corporation had taken over 30 private taxi stands for payment default.

The civic body had received a whopping Rs 83.90 lakh in ground fee since it issued a public notice asking the taxi stand allottees to clear their dues a month ago.

In 2018, the MC House had passed revised rates with an increased of 10% every year.

Revised fee approved in 2018

In 2018, the MC House had passed revised rates — Rs 10,000 per month fee for area up to 1,500 sq ft, Rs 15,000 for area from 1,500 sq ft to 2,500 sq ft and Rs 20,000 for area from 2,500 sq ft to 3,500 sq ft. The rent is to be increased at the rate of 10% every year and lease is for five years.

Proposal to E-auction taxi stands in April

The civic body has also proposed a fresh e-auction of all 61 taxi stand sites from April 1, 2024. The MC House will take a call on the e-auction and proposal for payment of dues in instalments at its meeting scheduled for Tuesday.