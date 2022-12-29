'TB Mukt' survey kicks off in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 28
The Health Department has started a survey in the city under the “TB Mukt Bharat” programme.
Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, flagged off the survey teams. These teams will visit both urban and rural areas and. The survey will start from Ward No. 11 (sector 18, 19 and 21), Ward No. 8 (Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Raipur Khurd), Ward No. 5 (Sarangpur, rehabilitation colony at Dhanas), Ward No. 20 (Hallo Majra and Behlana) and Ward No. 25 (Sector 37 and 38).
Five teams have been formed for the purpose. They will cover either 5% of the entire population of the city or a total of 10,000 households. These teams will visit each household in the areas and collect samples of those found eligible. These samples will be tested at the designated TB testing centres free of cost and reports conveyed to the person concerned.
Dr Rajesh Kumar Rana, State TB Officer, said Central TB Division, New Delhi, had started this activity all over India in conjunction with India’s target of TB elimination by 2025. The UT has applied for the bronze award this year, which refers to a decrease in TB incidence by more than 20% compared to the 2015 baseline.
If the UT completes all criteria, it will be awarded the bronze medal on World TB Day in March.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...