'TB Mukt' survey kicks off in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 28

The Health Department has started a survey in the city under the “TB Mukt Bharat” programme.

Dr Suman Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare, flagged off the survey teams. These teams will visit both urban and rural areas and. The survey will start from Ward No. 11 (sector 18, 19 and 21), Ward No. 8 (Mauli Jagran, Raipur Kalan, Makhan Majra and Raipur Khurd), Ward No. 5 (Sarangpur, rehabilitation colony at Dhanas), Ward No. 20 (Hallo Majra and Behlana) and Ward No. 25 (Sector 37 and 38).

A team of the UT Health Department holds a survey at Sector 37-D, Chandigarh, as part of the "TB Mukt Bharat" programme on Wednesday. tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari

Five teams have been formed for the purpose. They will cover either 5% of the entire population of the city or a total of 10,000 households. These teams will visit each household in the areas and collect samples of those found eligible. These samples will be tested at the designated TB testing centres free of cost and reports conveyed to the person concerned.

Dr Rajesh Kumar Rana, State TB Officer, said Central TB Division, New Delhi, had started this activity all over India in conjunction with India’s target of TB elimination by 2025. The UT has applied for the bronze award this year, which refers to a decrease in TB incidence by more than 20% compared to the 2015 baseline.

If the UT completes all criteria, it will be awarded the bronze medal on World TB Day in March.