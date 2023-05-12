TBRL observes Technology Day

Chandigarh, May 11
National Technology Day was observed at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) here today.
The day is dedicated to Indian scientists, engineers and technologists who worked for India’s scientific and technological advancement and ensured the successful conduct of nuclear tests at Pokhran in May 1998.
A former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, highlighted the evolving warfare scenario and emphasised the necessity of indigenous technology for Defence needs of the country.
Prof Prateek Kishore, Director, TBRL, brought out the requirement for synergistic development of next generation technologies in collaboration with the industry and academia.
