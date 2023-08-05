TC Nautiyal takes charge, Chandigarh Administration rejigs depts

Chandigarh, August 4
Consequent upon the joining of TC Nautiyal, a 2003-batch IFS officer of AGMUT cadre, and Khushpreet Kaur, a 2020-batch DANICS cadre officer, in Chandigarh, the Administration today reshuffled departments among its officers.
Nautiyal has been assigned the charge of Chief Conservator of Forests, Chief Wildlife Warden, Secretary, Science and Technology, and HoD, Forest and Wildlife.
Arulrajan P, an IFS officer, has been assigned the charge of Conservator of Forests, Deputy Conservator of Forests (HQ and Wildlife), Deputy Conservator of Forests (Botanical Garden and Nature Reserve), Director (Science and Technology and Renewable Energy), member-secretary, CPCC, and Special Secretary, Water Resources.
IAS Rupesh Kumar has been assigned the charge of Additional Deputy Commissioner; Secretary, Red Cross Society; Secretary, State Transport Authority; Special Excise and Taxation Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner-cum-Collector (Excise); Special Secretary, House Allotment Committee; Registrar, Cooperative Societies; and Secretary, Agriculture Marketing Board.
