Teacher sentenced to four-year RI for kidnapping two minor girls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

“Guru is referred as a symbol of Tridev - Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh. He is revered as supreme. However, the case at hand is a contrast where the convict i.e. the guru is convicted for kidnapping his two minor students. Such kind of offence is not against any individual but against the entire society shaking the faith that parents of a child repose on their teacher.”

Observing this, Swati Sehgal Judge, Fast Track Special Court, Chandigarh, has sentenced a person, Sunil Kumar, to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping two minor girl students.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict. In case of default of payment of fine, he would have to undergo further rigorous imprisonment for 4 months.

Sunil was a teacher at a government school and is son of a former senior officer of Haryana.

The police had registered a case against the accused under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code 2007 on March 6, 2007 on the complaint of the father of one of the girls against Sunil Kumar and a servant couple - Satish Singh and Manju Devi - of Uttarakhand.

The complainant told the police that his minor daughter was studying in Class X at a government school in Chandigarh. She left the house around 7 pm on March 5, 2007 to offer prayers at a temple, but did not return home till late night. He tried to search for his daughter, but to no avail.

The complainant alleged that the accused, who happens to be her Hindi teacher, had gifted a CD walkman to his daughter on her birthday. He asked his daughter to maintain distance from the accused. He had a strong belief that the accused had enticed away his daughter.

During the course of investigation, it was found that another girl was also accompanying them. Both victims were recovered from Bageshwar, Uttarakhand, and the accused were arrested. After the completion of investigation, a challan against the accused was presented under Sections 363, 366-A and 120-B of the IPC.

Finding a prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused under Sections 120-B and 366-A read with 120-B of the IPC to which they pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

While co-accused Satish and Manju were held guilty and convicted under Section 342 read with Section 34 of the IPC on October 31, 2009 by the court, Sunil jumped the bail. He was declared a proclaimed offender on October 19, 2009. The police arrested the accused and produced him before the court on May 6, 2023.

Gargi Kumar, counsel for the accused, denied all charges and claimed that the police had falsely implicated the accused. The girls went with him on their own will and the accused was helping them as they were unhappy with their parents. They never raised alarm for help when they were allegedly taken away by the accused. During their stay for five to six days, they never made any attempt to escape or seek help from any person.

However, the public prosecutor claimed that the prosecution had proved the case against the accused beyond shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused under Section 365 of the IPC and sentenced him to undergo 4 years of rigorous imprisonment.