Teacher, son seriously injured in road mishap

A government school teacher and her son were seriously injured in a road accident near the Zila Parishad office while returning from Census duty. Paramjit Kaur, posted at Government Elementary School, Manupur, was traveling to her native village, Balari Kalan, on a motorcycle driven by her son, Deshant, when an auto-rickshaw reportedly struck them.

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Both victims were thrown onto the road and sustained severe injuries. Passersby rushed them to the Civil Hospital, Fatehgarh Sahib.

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Satwinder Singh Chahal, leader of the Government Teachers Union, visited the victims and demanded the Punjab Government bear all medical expenses, noting the accident occurred during official duty. Chahal added that Kaur’s request for a closer duty assignment due to personal difficulties had been ignored by the administration.