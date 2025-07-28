DT
Home / Chandigarh / Teachers’ body to hold protest on July 31

Teachers’ body to hold protest on July 31

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:10 AM Jul 28, 2025 IST
The Joint Teachers Association (JTA), comprising teachers from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, SSA and Computer Instructors, today announced their decision to hold a peaceful protest on July 31.

They are demand ingconfirmation of service for the 2015 batch teachers and the immediate release of their pending financial benefits as per the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order passed in March 2025.

“The indefinite extension of the probation period is not only illegal and unconstitutional, but also violates the clear guidelines issued by the Department of Personnel & Training. It a severe blow to the morale of teachers,” stated the JTA.

